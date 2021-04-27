108 more arrested for violating quarantine laws

April 27, 2021   10:00 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 108 individuals in total on Monday (April 27) for not following quarantine regulations.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the arrests were made on those who failed to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

The police took 117 persons into custody on Sunday (April 25), marking the highest number of arrests pertaining to offences under the quarantine law within a single day since the 30th of October last year.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

According to reports, majority of the arrests have been made from the Kalutara area.

