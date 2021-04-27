More schools to remain closed until April 30

April 27, 2021   01:02 pm

Authorities have decided to keep more schools closed until April 30, taking into account the accelerating COVID figures in the country.

Thereby, 13 schools in Anuradhapura Education Zone remain closed until Friday, the Governor of North Central Province announced.

In addition, all schools in Kantale Education Zone (Trincomalee District), and Mahaoya and Ampara education zones (Ampara District) will be closed this week, according to the Eastern Province Governor.

Meanwhile, an announcement made by the Sabaragamuwa Province Governor noted that all schools in Ratnapura and Kegalle districts, which are under the purview of Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council, will also be closed until April 30.

