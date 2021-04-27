All Catholics schools closed until April 30

Catholics schools across the island will also remain closed until Friday (April 30), the Bishop’s House announced.

The decision has been taken in view of the government deciding to close all schools, pre-schools, Piriven and tuition classes island wide until Friday, due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The government has decided to close all schools, pre-schools and Piriven across the island until Friday (April 30),” the Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris told reporters in Colombo today.

“In the weekend, we will discuss with the health authorities, provincial education directors and school principals and reach a decision regarding the next week which is commencing on May 03.”

He assured parents that they always give priority to the healthcare of children when taking decisions regarding schools while also emphasizing the importance of strictly following health guidelines within schools at all times.