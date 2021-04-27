Presidents Media Division gets new DG

Presidents Media Division gets new DG

April 27, 2021   04:36 pm

Veteran journalist Sudewa Hettiarachchi has been appointed as the new Director General of the President’s Media Division. 

He received his letter of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat and is expected to officially assume duties in the coming week, the PMD reported. 

With over 25 years of experience in the media field, Mr. Hettiarachchi has served in the capacity of presenter, producer, manager, general manager, director and chief executive officer at several media organizations in the country.

