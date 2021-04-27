Coronavirus: 279 more recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 279 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital within the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 94,856.

A total of 102,376 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country thus far while 6,873 of them are currently under treatment for the virus.

The death toll due to the virus pandemic currently stands at 647.