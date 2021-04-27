Coronavirus: 279 more recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus: 279 more recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

April 27, 2021   05:03 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 279 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital within the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 94,856.

A total of 102,376 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country thus far while 6,873 of them are currently under treatment for the virus.

The death toll due to the virus pandemic currently stands at 647.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories