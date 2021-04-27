Bill to be drafted banning full face covering in public places

Bill to be drafted banning full face covering in public places

April 27, 2021   06:11 pm

A decision has been taken to draft a Bill banning the full face covering in public places, says Cabinet Co-Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

He made this remark during the media briefing held today (April 27) to announce Cabinet decisions.

Speaking further he pointed out that issues concerning national security and terrorism have emerged as full face covering makes it difficult to confirm one’s identity.

There are certain countries that have already banned the full face covering, he said further.

