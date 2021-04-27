The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) reported that 674 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (April 27).

This brings the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the country thus far to 103,050.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka’s recoveries count reached 94,856 after 279 more patients were discharged as they have regained health.

As per statistics, 7,547 active cases are still receiving medical care at designated treatment centres and hospitals. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 647.