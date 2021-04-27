Customs seizes cocaine worth Rs. 2.5 M sent from Jamaica

The Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs has seized a cocaine consignment sent to Sri Lanka from Jamaica concealed in a personal gift parcel.

The parcel in question, airmailed through a private courier service based in Seeduwa was taken into custody today (April 27).

As suspicions were raised about the said parcel, which arrived in the country nearly a week before, the Customs officers had summoned its recipient, a 44-year-old residing in Narahenpita area.

Upon discovering the cocaine consignment, the recipient of the parcel, identified as a tour guide, was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Unit.

The contraband seized by the Customs is estimated to be worth Rs. 2.5 million, according to reports.