Sri Lanka records highest single-day spike with over 1,000 new COVID cases

Sri Lanka recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday (April 27) with more than 1,000 people testing positive for the virus within the day, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) revealed.

A total of 674 people were initially confirmed as coronavirus-positive cases, while another 422 were registered later.

Sri Lanka has thus registered a total of 1,096 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday as the cumulative cases tally touched 103,472.