Opposition Leader, foreign envoys hold diplomatic discussions

A special diplomatic discussion between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and a delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors unfolded this morning (April 27).

The delegation led by Ambassador of the European Union to Sri Lanka and the Maldives Mr. Denis Chaibi, consisted of Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka Mr. Eric Lavertu, Ambassador of Italy Ms. Rita Giuliana Mannella, Ambassador of Germany Mr. Holger Seubert and Ambassador of Romania Mr. Victor Chiujdea.

The focus of the discussion has fell on the current situation Sri Lanka is facing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Opposition Leader said in a post published in his official Facebook page.

Further, attention has been drawn to the shortcomings in managing the situation, he added.

Opposition Leader said the meeting also focused on the ‘suppressive measures’ the government has been taking and how Samagi Jana Balawegaya will face them.

In addition, they have discussed strengthening of human, civil, economic, social, political, religious and cultural rights, the Opposition Leader said, pledging that the SJB is committed to safeguarding these rights.

In the meantime, Ambassador of the United States Ms. Alaina B. Teplitz, High Commissioner of Canada Mr. David McKinnon, Ambassador of Switzerland Mr. Dominik Furgler, Ambassador of Norway Ms. Trine Jornli Eskedal and Deputy Ambassador of Australia Ms. Amanda Jewell also held a diplomatic discussion with the Opposition Leader earlier today.

MPs Dr. Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramaratne and several others joined the Opposition Leader during the two discussions.