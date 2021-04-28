Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

April 27, 2021   11:45 pm

Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, Ada Derana correspondent said.

The Chinese Defence Minister is on an official state visit to Sri Lanka until the 29th of April.

During his visit, General Wei is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and other senior government officials. 

This is the second-highest visit to be undertaken by a Chinese official to Sri Lanka following senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi’s visit to island in October last year.

