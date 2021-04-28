Kottawa Exit of Southern Expressway closed until further notice

Kottawa Exit of Southern Expressway is expected to remain closed starting from 6.00 am on Wednesday (April 28) until further notice.

The decision was taken after three employees of the exit were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Thereby, the motorists using the expressway are advised to use the Athurugiriya and Kahathuduwa exit points for the time being.

However, buses and ambulances will be allowed to use the exit.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter the expressway, but tickets will not be issued.