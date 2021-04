More areas under isolation orders

Several more areas in Monaragala, Ampara and Matale Districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva announced today (April 28).

Thereby, travel restrictions will be in place in following areas until further notice:

Wellawaya (Monaragala District)

• Wellaway Municipal Council area

• Weherayaya Grama Niladhari Division

• Kottamgahabokka Grama Niladhari Division

Buttala (Monaragala District)

• Rahathangama Grama Niladhari Division

Uhana (Ampara District)

• Kumarigama Grama Niladhari Division

Matale (Matale District)

• Alugolla Grama Niladhari Division

The move is as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in these areas, the Army Chief explained.