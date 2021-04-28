Police arrest 145 more people for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 145 more individuals on Tuesday (April 27) for not following quarantine regulations.

Majority of the arrests have been made from the Kalutara, Monaragala and Trincomalee areas, according to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

A total of 3,900 arrests have been made by the police since 30th of October last year.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

DIG Rohana explained that a person under arrest for violating quarantine laws can be imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 and a prison sentence not exceeding six months.

The police spokesperson also urged people residing in isolated regions not to leave the area. Further, outsiders are not allowed to enter the isolated areas, however, only health officials and other public officers are allowed to do so for essential matters, he added.