COVID-19 strain responsible for current outbreak in Sri Lanka confirmed as UK variant

April 28, 2021   10:30 am

Mutations specific to UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.7) has been detected in Sri Lanka, says Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit of Sri Jayewardenepura University.

The mutations were discovered in the samples obtained from Colombo, Boralesgamuwa and Kurunegala areas.

This confirms that B.1.1.7 is the currently circulating strain in Sri Lanka, responsible for the ongoing massive outbreak, Dr. Jeewandara noted.

