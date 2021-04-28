Chinese Defence Minister and President Rajapaksa hold talks

Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe, today called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for a bilateral discussion.

The Chinese defence minister arrived in Sri Lanka last night on a two-day official visit.

The high-ranking Chinese official is also expected to meet Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (28) for a discussion before leaving the country tomorrow morning (29).

General Wei Fenghe was received by a Sri Lankan Defence delegation led by Defence Ministry Secretary Gen. (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), upon arriving in the island last night.

The visiting Chinese delegation had arrived in a special aircraft and was welcomed in keeping with Sri Lankan traditions at the BIA.

The visit and the reception had been organised in accordance with the healthcare guidelines and ‘Air Bubble’ concept to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government said.

Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Gen. Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Air Force Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal Prasanna Payoe, Chinese Embassy Officials and Senior Military Officers were also present to receive General Fenghe.