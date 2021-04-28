Administering second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine begins

Administering the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine among healthcare workers kicked off at Maligawatte District Hospital and several locations in Colombo on Wednesday (April 28).

Meanwhile, the vaccination program at the New Bazzar Maternity Home in Colombo 14 is expected to be carried out until Friday (April 30).

Health authorities on Tuesday (April 27) had directed text messages to vaccine recipients informing them to arrive at the respective locations to receive their second jab.

Regional Epidemiologist of Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Dr. Dinuka Guruge stated that arrangements were made to administer the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to 800 healthcare workers who have already received the first jab.

Blood samples of the recipients for the testing carried out by Sri Jayewardenepura University to determine how many antibodies were produced after receiving the first dose, she said further.

A total of 300,000 jabs of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been allocated for the rollout of the second dose

, according to reports.