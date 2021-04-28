The Ministry of Health reported that another 227 patients being treated for coronavirus have been discharged from hospital within the past 24 hours after fully recovering as Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 recoveries crossed the 95,000-mark on Wednesday (28).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 95,083.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country currently stands at 103,487.

Presently a total of 7,749 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the country’s death toll has reached 655.