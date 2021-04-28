Sri Lankas total Covid-19 recoveries surpass 95,000

Sri Lankas total Covid-19 recoveries surpass 95,000

April 28, 2021   05:35 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 227 patients being treated for coronavirus have been discharged from hospital within the past 24 hours after fully recovering as Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 recoveries crossed the 95,000-mark on Wednesday (28).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 95,083.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country currently stands at 103,487.

Presently a total of 7,749 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the country’s death toll has reached 655.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories