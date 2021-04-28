Surge in COVID caseload as 988 more people test positive

April 28, 2021   06:26 pm

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) reports that 988 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (April 28).

This brings the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the country thus far to 104,475.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka’s recoveries count reached 95,083 after 227 more patients were discharged as they have regained health.

As per statistics, 8,737 active cases are still receiving medical care at designated treatment centres and hospitals. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 655.

