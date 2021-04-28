Foreign Ministry temporarily limits consular services

Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday (April 28) that the services provided by its Consular Affairs Division will be limited due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation the recent health guidelines issued by the government.

In a statement, the ministry said it will prioritize the services provided by the Consular Affairs Division to those in urgent or genuine need, in the coming weeks.

The consular services, except the cases of deaths of Sri Lankans overseas and attestation of export documents and other related certificates, are done strictly by appointment only, the statement noted.

In order to make an appointment beforehand, the general public can contact the Consular Affairs Division via 011 2 335 942 / 011 2 338 836 / 0112 338 or its official e-mail address (consular@mfa.gov.lk).