Indictments filed against accused in Wanathawilluwa explosives case

The Attorney General on Wednesday (April 28) filed indictments against six suspects in connection with the investigation into the large haul of explosives found in the area of Lactowatta in Wanathawilluwa.

Indictments were filed in the Puttalam High Court, based on 14 charges, including the collection of explosives and the maintenance of an explosives manufacturing factory.

On the of 16th January in 2019, the Criminal Investigation Department seized 100kg of explosive substance and 100 detonators buried near a house in the area of Laktowatta in Wanathawilluwa.

The indictments were field against the suspects namely Mohamed Mufees, Mohamed Hammas, Gafoor Mama, Ibrahim Sadiq Abdullah, Ibrahim Mohamed Naufer and Mohamed Sajid.

Meanwhile, indictments were also filed against Zahran Hashim and Mohammathu Hasthun, two of the suicide bombers who perpetrated the Easter Sunday terror attacks.