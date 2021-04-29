Teen arrested for spreading fake news in social media

A 19-year-old from Kahatapitiya in Gampola area has been arrested for circulating fake news in social media.

The mobile phone used by the arrestee has also been taken into custody by the investigating officers.

Speaking on the matter, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the arrest was made based on the tip-offs given by intelligence officers.

The teen in question had posted various fake news creating disharmony among certain ethnic and religious groups, he explained.

DIG Rohana said the suspect has committed an offence under Section 120 of the Penal Code, Section 98 of Police Ordinance and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

Gampola Police is conducting further probes into the incident.