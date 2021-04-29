Random coronavirus tests at exit & entry points in Western Province

Sri Lanka Police has planned to set up special roadblocks at 12 exit and entry points of the Western Province starting from 12.00 pm today (April 29).

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said this program is initiated together with the Ministry of Health and the Tri-Forces.

He explained that random rapid antigen tests will accordingly be carried out on the members of the public at the following exit and entry points of the Western Province in order to identify coronavirus-positive cases and to prevent the spread of the virus to other areas.

1. Thoppuwa Bridge in Kochchikade

2. Badalgama Bridge in Kotadeniyawa

3. Helagala Junction in Nittambuwa

4. Giriulla Bridge in Mirigama

5. Samanabedda Bridge in Dompe

6. Wanahagoda Bridge in Hanwella

7. Bentara Bridge in Aluthgama

8. Thiniyawala Junction

9. Ketakedella Bridge in Ingiriya

10. Near Sri Sumana Saman Devalaya in Baduraliya

11. Aviththawa Bridge in Meegahathenna

12. Near Welipenna Interchange on Southern Expressway