Tense situation at State Engineering Corporation as employees hold chairman hostage
April 29, 2021 01:14 pm
A tense situation has been reported at the State Engineering Corporation due to its Chairman being held hostage within his office by the employees of the corporation.
Employees of the SEC have reportedly surrounded the chairman’s office and are not allowing him to leave in protest over alleged salary anomalies.
This has escalated into a tense situation at the office premises which is located at Colombo 02.