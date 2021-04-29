Jummah, Taraweeh prayers & other activities suspended at mosques

The Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs says that the Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily suspend Taraweeh, Jummah prayers and congregational activities in all mosques until further notice.

Issuing a circular today to all trustees and persons in charge of mosques regarding emergency Covid-19 restrictions, the department also said that only a maximum of 25 persons will be permitted to participate in five-time Jamath prayers at any given time in any mosque.

In view of the rapid and unprecedented spread of Covid-19, on advice of the Health Authorities, the Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka, has decided as follows;

1. To temporarily suspend Taraweeh, Jummah prayers and congregational activities such as Bayan, Qiyamul Lail, I’thikaf and Thowbah ect. in all Mosques in the Island until further notice.

2. To permit five-time Jamath prayers with maximum of 25 persons at any given time in any Mosque.

3. Wearing face mask, maintaining 1-meter distance, carrying the own prayer mat and taking ablution from home are compulsory.

4. All ablution areas in the mosques are to be kept closed.

5. To keep CLOSED all Mosques in areas declared as Isolated / Restricted, till further notice.

6. All the other Health/Security authority regulations and the previous Wakfs Board directions are to be very strictly followed.

7. To permit the Trustees / Persons in Charge to decide to keep the Mosque closed, if strict compliance with the above are not practical / possible.