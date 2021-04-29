Coronavirus: 362 more patients discharged from medical care

April 29, 2021   04:41 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported 362 more coronavirus recoveries in the country today (April 29).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka so far to 95,445.

Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases count touched 104,953 after 1,466 people were diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Wednesday (April 28). This is the highest single-day spike Sri Lanka saw in infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 8,847 active cases are currently under medical care at designated treatment centres and hospitals across the country.

In addition, 661 people in the island have succumbed to the virus infection, according to official figures.

