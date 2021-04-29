Several intercity trains suspended from May 01

April 29, 2021   05:08 pm

Sri Lanka Railways decided to suspend several intercity trains with effect from the 01st of May as prior ticket reservations are minimal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Train No.  Departure/ Destination   Suspended from 
 1001  Colombo Fort-Badulla  May 01
 1009/1010   Colombo Fort-Kandy-Colombo Fort   May 01
 4003  Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai  May 01
 4021/4022  Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai-Colombo Fort  May 01
 6075  Colombo Fort-Polonnaruwa  May 01
 4017  Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai  May 01
 8054  Colombo Fort-Beliatta  May 01
 1002  Badulla-Colombo Fort  May 02
 1015  Colombo Fort-Badulla  May 02
 6076  Polonnaruwa-Colombo Fort  May 02
 4018  Kankesanturai-Colombo Fort  May 02
 8055  Beliatta-Colombo Fort  May 02
 1016  Badulla-Colombo Fort  May 03

 

In its announcement, Sri Lanka Railways stated that Badulla-bound express train (1015) which leaves Colombo Fort at 8.30 am will be up and running on the 8th and 14th of May.

Meanwhile, Colombo Fort-bound train (1016) which departs from Badulla will be in operation on the 9th and 15th of May.

Passengers who have reserved tickets for Colombo Fort-Badulla train (1001) and Badulla-Colombo Fort train (1002) will be facilitated seats in trains 1005 and 1006, the department announced further.

Train 1005 will accordingly depart for Badulla from Colombo Fort at 6.30 am on the 01st, 02nd, 08th, 14th and 15th of May.

