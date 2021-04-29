Several intercity trains suspended from May 01
April 29, 2021 05:08 pm
Sri Lanka Railways decided to suspend several intercity trains with effect from the 01st of May as prior ticket reservations are minimal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Train No.
|Departure/ Destination
|Suspended from
|1001
|Colombo Fort-Badulla
|May 01
|1009/1010
|Colombo Fort-Kandy-Colombo Fort
|May 01
|4003
|Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai
|May 01
|4021/4022
|Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai-Colombo Fort
|May 01
|6075
|Colombo Fort-Polonnaruwa
|May 01
|4017
|Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai
|May 01
|8054
|Colombo Fort-Beliatta
|May 01
|1002
|Badulla-Colombo Fort
|May 02
|1015
|Colombo Fort-Badulla
|May 02
|6076
|Polonnaruwa-Colombo Fort
|May 02
|4018
|Kankesanturai-Colombo Fort
|May 02
|8055
|Beliatta-Colombo Fort
|May 02
|1016
|Badulla-Colombo Fort
|May 03
In its announcement, Sri Lanka Railways stated that Badulla-bound express train (1015) which leaves Colombo Fort at 8.30 am will be up and running on the 8th and 14th of May.
Meanwhile, Colombo Fort-bound train (1016) which departs from Badulla will be in operation on the 9th and 15th of May.
Passengers who have reserved tickets for Colombo Fort-Badulla train (1001) and Badulla-Colombo Fort train (1002) will be facilitated seats in trains 1005 and 1006, the department announced further.
Train 1005 will accordingly depart for Badulla from Colombo Fort at 6.30 am on the 01st, 02nd, 08th, 14th and 15th of May.