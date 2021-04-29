Several intercity trains suspended from May 01

Sri Lanka Railways decided to suspend several intercity trains with effect from the 01st of May as prior ticket reservations are minimal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Train No. Departure/ Destination Suspended from 1001 Colombo Fort-Badulla May 01 1009/1010 Colombo Fort-Kandy-Colombo Fort May 01 4003 Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai May 01 4021/4022 Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai-Colombo Fort May 01 6075 Colombo Fort-Polonnaruwa May 01 4017 Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai May 01 8054 Colombo Fort-Beliatta May 01 1002 Badulla-Colombo Fort May 02 1015 Colombo Fort-Badulla May 02 6076 Polonnaruwa-Colombo Fort May 02 4018 Kankesanturai-Colombo Fort May 02 8055 Beliatta-Colombo Fort May 02 1016 Badulla-Colombo Fort May 03

In its announcement, Sri Lanka Railways stated that Badulla-bound express train (1015) which leaves Colombo Fort at 8.30 am will be up and running on the 8th and 14th of May.

Meanwhile, Colombo Fort-bound train (1016) which departs from Badulla will be in operation on the 9th and 15th of May.

Passengers who have reserved tickets for Colombo Fort-Badulla train (1001) and Badulla-Colombo Fort train (1002) will be facilitated seats in trains 1005 and 1006, the department announced further.

Train 1005 will accordingly depart for Badulla from Colombo Fort at 6.30 am on the 01st, 02nd, 08th, 14th and 15th of May.