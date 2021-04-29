New Covid-19 restrictions for all religious places of worship

The Director General of Health Services announced that all religious congregational activities will be prohibited until further notice due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile the maximum number of persons allowed to gather at any place of worship has been reduced to 25. Previously the maximum number of persons allowed at religious places had been 50.

Issuing a media release, the DG of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena states that based on the risks of the current Covid-19 situation, amendments have been made to the restrictions on activities of religious places of worship.

It said that the Ministry of Health has decided to further control the public gatherings due to the increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Accordingly, congregational activities and meetings are prohibited at all places of religious worship until further notice while the number of devotees allowed enter these premises at any given time should be limited to 50% of the maximum space available and a maximum of 25 persons at a time.