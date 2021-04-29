As many as 1,077 people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka so far within the day, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said today (April 29).

Following the latest surge in COVID figures, the country’s caseload now stands at 106,030.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 95,445 after 362 individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 9,924 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 661 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.