1,491 new cases of coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka today

April 29, 2021   08:53 pm

Sri Lanka reports that another 414 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing today’s total of new Covid-19 cases to 1,491.

The new cases confirmed today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster, according to the Government Information Department. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases affiliated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, prisons and New year clusters has now risen to 100,736.

Meanwhile the tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka so far has climbed to 106,484.

Total Covid-19 recoveries has reached 95,445 while the death toll due to the virus is 661.

