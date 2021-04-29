1,491 new cases of coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka today

Sri Lanka reports that another 414 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing today’s total of new Covid-19 cases to 1,491.

The new cases confirmed today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster, according to the Government Information Department.

The total number of Covid-19 cases affiliated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, prisons and New year clusters has now risen to 100,736.

Meanwhile the tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka so far has climbed to 106,484.

Total Covid-19 recoveries has reached 95,445 while the death toll due to the virus is 661.