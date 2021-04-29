Six more Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

The Director General of Health Services confirmed six new Covid-19 related deaths today (29), pushing the death toll due the virus to 667.

1. The deceased is a 49-year-old female resident in Boralesgamuwa. She died on 25.04.2021 in Kothalawala Defense University Hospital. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

2. The deceased is an 85-year-old female resident in Kandy. She was transferred from General Hospital Kandy to Base Hospital Theldeniya and died on 27.04.2021 on the way to Base Hospital Theldeniya. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

3. The deceased is a 37-year-old female resident in Wattala. She died on 28.04.2021 while undergoing treatments in Base Hospital Homagama. The cause of death is mentioned as chronic kidney disease and Covid pneumonia.

4. The deceased is a 72-year-old female resident in Welimada. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid 19 virus while undergoing treatments in Base Hospital Welimada and transferred to the Base Hospital Homagama where she died on 28.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

5. The deceased is a 77-year-old male resident in Kalutara North. He died on 27.04.2021 on admission to General Hospital Kalutara. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 infection and Cerebro vascular accident.

6. The deceased is a 61-year-old female resident in Nawalapitiya. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 virus and transferred to Base Hospital Minuwangoda where she died on 28.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.