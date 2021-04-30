Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm likely in four provinces

Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers may prevail at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be moderate.

There is a possibility of near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle experiencing surges due to the effect of swell waves of 2.0m -2.5m height.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.