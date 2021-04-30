Easter attacks: Probes uncover details of an experimental blast in 2018

A suspect who is currently in remand custody over the Easter Sunday terror attacks has admitted to having knowledge of an experimental bomb blast in 2018 which led up to the carnage on April 21, 2019.

The 28-year-old, identified as Razik Raza, has also confessed to supplying explosives to Mohamed Rilwan – Zahran Hashim’s brother, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

As per information uncovered during investigations, Rilwan had been injured in the said experimental explosion carried out in the area of Kattankudy.

It was further revealed that Razik Raza had aided and abetted the perpetrators of Easter attacks to hide the explosive materials.

Razik Raza was taken into custody by the Kalmunai Police several months ago and remanded on the orders of Kalmunai Magistrate. He was then incarcerated at the Angunakolapelessa Prison.

However, the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) officers had requested the court, in terms of the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), to hand over Razik Raza to them. Accordingly, Razik Raza was transferred to the TID’s custody for further interrogations.

The TID is carrying out further investigations to uncover more details on the experimental explosion in 2018, the police spokesperson said further.