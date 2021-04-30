First group of Lankans held at Riyadh deportation camp repatriated today

The first group of Sri Lankans held at the ‘Tarheel’ deportation camp in Saudi Arabia, will be returning to Sri Lanka on Friday (April 30), says the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh.

This will be followed by a second and third group also returning to Sri Lanka on 03 May and 05 May 2021, the embassy said further in a media release.

This repatriation process of inmates held at deportation camps is a result of an ongoing collaboration between the Saudi authorities and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh.

Since July 2020, the Embassy has facilitated 154 Sri Lankans from the deportation camps to return to Sri Lanka, the statement read further.