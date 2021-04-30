Re-scrutinized results of 2020 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam out

April 30, 2021   10:08 am

Re-corrected results of last year’s Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released, the Department of Examinations announced today (April 30).

Accordingly, the students can now access the re-scrutinized results from the official website of the Examinations Department – www.doenets.lk

The exam was held on the 11th of October last year amidst the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic that swept across the country. The Ministry of Education had made necessary arrangements to conduct the examination under the health and safety protocols.

According to reports, 326,264 candidates out of 331,741 applicants had faced for the exam last year.

The results were released online in November, and 10 students had obtained the maximum number of marks at the examination. However, the students were not ranked island-wise or district-wise.

