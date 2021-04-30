Police arrest 104 more people for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 104 more individuals within the past 24 hours for not following quarantine regulations.

A total of 4,191 arrests have been made by the police since 30th of October last year, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

The police spokesperson urged the members of the public to strictly adhere to health protocols during the weekend to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus.