Downpours of about 100 mm expected in four provinces, Met. Dept. warns

The showery condition over the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days, the Department of Meteorology cautioned the members of the public.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most part of the island during the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers are predicted in Western and Southern provinces in the morning hours, the Met. Department said further.

Heavy rainfalls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.