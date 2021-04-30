Parliamentary proceedings limited to two days next week

Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (April 30) decided to limit next week’s parliamentary sittings to 4th and 5th of May.

Accordingly, the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill will be taken up for debate on May 05 from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm without adjournment for lunch.

An adjournment debate on the current COVID-19 situation in the country is expected to be held on May 04 from 11.00 am to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Committee has decided not to allocate time for oral questions of the parliamentarians and for questions under Standing Order 27(2) on both sitting days.

The party leaders have agreed to pass an order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act, 04 notifications under the Excise Ordinance, the Value Added Tax (VAT) (Amendment) Bill and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill on May 04 from 10.00 am to 11.00 am.

Thereafter, the adjournment debate on the current situation in the country will take place from 11.00 am to 5.30 pm without adjournment for lunch.

Leader of the House and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip and Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Cabinet Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva and Prof. GL Peiris, Dallas Alahapperuma, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Prasanna Ranatunga, MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Gayantha Karunatilake, Dilan Perera and Mano Ganeshan were present at the meeting.