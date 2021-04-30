Sri Lankan fishermen urged to avoid contacts with Indian counterparts

Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda has urged Sri Lanka fishermen to avoid contacts with Indian fishermen on international waters in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection.

India is currently afflicted by a second wave of COVID-19 that has overwhelmed the country healthcare system with skyrocketing positive cases and deaths.

India has been recording more than 300,000 daily new infections since the 21st of April. After registering 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday (April 30), India’s total coronavirus cases count now stands over 18 million and the death toll has topped 200,000.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also confirmed more than 1,500 new positive cases on Thursday, marking the highest spike in its daily infections. This is the third consecutive day the island’s daily coronavirus cases count stayed over 1,000 mark.