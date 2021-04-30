922 new COVID infections in Sri Lanka

922 new COVID infections in Sri Lanka

April 30, 2021   06:27 pm

As many as 922 people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka so far within the day, according to the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO). 

Following the latest surge in COVID figures, the country’s caseload now stands at 107,406.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 95,975 after 530 individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 10,764 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 667 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories