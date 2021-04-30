922 new COVID infections in Sri Lanka

As many as 922 people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka so far within the day, according to the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge in COVID figures, the country’s caseload now stands at 107,406.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 95,975 after 530 individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 10,764 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 667 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.