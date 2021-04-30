Daily COVID cases hit record high with over 1,600 new infections

Daily COVID cases hit record high with over 1,600 new infections

April 30, 2021   08:45 pm

Sri Lnka’s COVID infections soared yet again on Friday (April 30) as 714 more people were tested positive for the virus.

Following the new development, the island nation has recorded a total of 1,636 fresh cases of coronavirus within the day, marking the highest single-day spike in infections.

Sri Lanka’s daily cases count have been staying above the grim milestone of 1,000 for a fourth consecutive day since April 27.

