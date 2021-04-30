Daily COVID cases hit record high with over 1,600 new infections

Sri Lnka’s COVID infections soared yet again on Friday (April 30) as 714 more people were tested positive for the virus.

Following the new development, the island nation has recorded a total of 1,636 fresh cases of coronavirus within the day, marking the highest single-day spike in infections.

Sri Lanka’s daily cases count have been staying above the grim milestone of 1,000 for a fourth consecutive day since April 27.