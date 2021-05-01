Probes launched into fake notice bearing police logo

April 30, 2021   11:59 pm

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says a fake notice bearing the logo of Sri Lanka Police is being circulated in social media.

The said fake notice contains instructions to be followed by people to spread the novel coronavirus, however, the police have not issued any such document, DIG Rohana noted.

The Computer Crimes Division of the Criminal Investigation Department has initiated probes into the matter, he said further.

