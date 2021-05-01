Four provinces to receive heavy rains of about 100 mm

The showery condition over the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces is likely to enhance up to some extent during next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will unfold in the most part of the island during the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western, Southern and North-western provinces during the morning too.

Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be moderate.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-2.5) m height.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.