264 more people under arrest for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 264 more people within the past 24 hours for not failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

Accordingly, 4,455 arrests in total have been made by the police since 30th of October last year, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

This is the highest number of arrests within a period of 24 hours for offences under the quarantine law, he added.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.