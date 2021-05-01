All daily activities in hotels, pubs & night clubs temporarily banned from tonight

All daily activities such as parties, gatherings and events at hotels, pubs and night clubs will be temporarily banned after 10.00 pm today (May 01), says Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva.

The suspension will be in effect for a period of two weeks, the Army Chief stressed.

The move comes as Sri Lanka is battling the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to spiraling numbers of infections.

Sri Lanka saw the highest-ever daily surge in COVID-19 infections with more than 1,600 people were tested positive for the virus on Friday (April 30). The confirmed cases count is now at 108,146, according to official figures.