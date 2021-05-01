All countrywide schools to remain closed until May 07

All schools located island-wide will be closed until next Friday (May 07), says Minister of Education Professor G.L. Peiris.

On April 27, an announcement came from the Education Minister stating that all schools across the country will be closed until the 30th of April due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 figures.

However, reopening of schools was further postponed today (May 01) as the country has been seeing a consecutive increase in virus infections for the past few days.

The health and education authorities will accordingly reach a decision regarding the reopening of schools after May 07.



UPDATE: Catholics schools across the island will also remain closed until next Friday (May 07), the Bishop’s House announced today.

The announcement came after the government’s decision to close all schools island-wide until May 07.