Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

May 1, 2021   04:58 pm

The Department of Meteorology today (May 01) issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in parts of the island.

Accordingly, the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and Polonnaruwa district are expected to be affected by the adverse weather condition.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further.

The members of the public have been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories