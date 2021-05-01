Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology today (May 01) issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in parts of the island.

Accordingly, the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and Polonnaruwa district are expected to be affected by the adverse weather condition.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further.

The members of the public have been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.