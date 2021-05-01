Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 1,304 fresh coronavirus infections so far within the day, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge, the country’s caseload now stands at 109,450.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 96,478 after 503 more individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 12,294 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 678 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.