Singapore bars long-term pass holders, visitors from Sri Lanka

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have been in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the last two weeks will no longer be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, the country’s Education Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday (April 30).

This move, which kicks in from 11.59pm on Saturday, also applies to those who had transited through these countries and who had obtained prior approval for entry to Singapore.

But returning Singaporeans and permanent residents who have been to these countries will still be able to enter Singapore, said Mr Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 , who was speaking at a virtual press conference.

The change was made in view of the recent sharp increases in cases reported by Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

“Since we last announced some border measures, the situation unfortunately has continued to deteriorate, and we know that the infection is spreading beyond India to the surrounding countries,” said Mr Wong.

This follows a move to bar long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have travelled to India in the past 14 days from entering or transiting through Singapore following a second wave of infections in India.

Additionally, all travellers with recent travel history to these four countries who have not finished their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) period by 11.59pm on Sunday will need to complete an additional seven-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

They will also need to have a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when they arrive, on the 14th day of their SHN, and before the end of their 21-day SHN period.

Measures for travellers from Thailand will also be tightened, given the increased risk of community spread in the country.

From May 2, at 11.59pm, all travellers entering Singapore who have been in Thailand in the past 14 days will have to serve the 14-day sta-home notice at dedicated SHN facilities, said Mr Wong.

They will no longer be allowed to opt out of serving it at dedicated SHN facilities, even if they had obtained approval to opt out earlier.

But travellers from Fiji and Vietnam are still allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence if they fulfil certain criteria, said MOH.

Source: The Straits Times