Coronavirus recoveries count crosses 96,000

The Ministry of Health reported that 503 more patients who were being treated for coronavirus have been discharged from medical care within the past 24 hours as Sri Lanka’s tally of COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 96,000-mark on Saturday (May 01).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 96,478.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s daily situation report, majority of the recoveries were reported from Giriulla Treatment Centre (96), Lunawa District Hospital (45), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (35) and Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (34).

With 1,304 more people being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this evening, Sri Lanka has now registered a total of 109,450 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As many as 12,294 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care. Meanwhile, the country’s death toll now stands at 678.